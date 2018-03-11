Overview

Dr. Mohammad Aslam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Aslam works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.