Dr. Mohammad Aslam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Aslam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Advanced Cardiovascual Specialists610 N Michigan St Ste 400, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8120
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Dr. Aslam is an incredibly gifted specialist. He also cares about his patients. I doubt that I would be alive, if not for his expert care. I wouldn't go to anyone else. His staff are also very caring. The practice is very busy but they always meet me with a genuine smile and concern of how I am doing.
About Dr. Mohammad Aslam, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023053022
- Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- King Edward Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Aslam has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aslam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
