Overview

Dr. Mohammad Asif, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Asif works at Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr Card in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

