Dr. Mohammad Ashfaq, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Ashfaq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Ashfaq works at
Locations
Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 515, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 922-9968
Baylor Scott & White Liver Consultants - Amarillo1901 Medi Park Dr Bldg D, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (214) 820-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Ashfaq, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1790726420
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashfaq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashfaq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashfaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashfaq works at
Dr. Ashfaq has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashfaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashfaq. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashfaq.
