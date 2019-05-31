Dr. Asfour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Asfour, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Asfour, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Asfour works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine & Neurology11807 South Fwy Ste 360, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-0446
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asfour?
All of my interactions with Dr. Asfour have been very cordial and professional. He seems to know quite a bit about my condition and appears to be up to date on treatment issues.
About Dr. Mohammad Asfour, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1275590283
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asfour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asfour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asfour works at
Dr. Asfour has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Seizure Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asfour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asfour speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Asfour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asfour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asfour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asfour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.