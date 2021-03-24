See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Los Angeles, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Ansari works at Horizon Sleep Medicine Services Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Horizon Sleep Medicine Services Inc
    6310 San Vicente Blvd Ste 280, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 934-9265
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 24, 2021
    He saved my life. He knew within minutes what was wrong with me and followed up with my treatment at the hospital. He is an angel on earth. Very knowledgeable in his area of expertise. My family and I highly recommend him.
    Nick Madanat — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ansari to family and friends

    Dr. Ansari's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ansari

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD.

    About Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164520581
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Cedar-Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ansari works at Horizon Sleep Medicine Services Inc in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ansari’s profile.

    Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Asthma, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ansari speaks Armenian, Persian and Spanish.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

