Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Tech Physicians3601 4th St Fl 1, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-1501
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ansari and his staff are all very professional. Dr. Ansari explains everything and I feel confident in his care. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Mohammad Ansari, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073762084
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansari works at
Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
