Dr. Mohammad Aman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Aman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Aman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED.
Dr. Aman works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Premier Obgyn Center Pllc3901 Airport Fwy Ste 230, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 354-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aman?
Lots of paperwork and questions, which is good. Dr Aman amazed me with how he looked at the paperwork and hit the nail on the head. He explained exactly what we were experiencing …. Just from the paperwork and questions. I was amazed and thankful that someone knew exactly what we were going through.
About Dr. Mohammad Aman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962430603
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aman works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Aman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.