Dr. Mohammad Alsoub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Alsoub, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Dickson, TN. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center.
Dr. Alsoub works at
Locations
Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists111 Highway 70 E Ste 102, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2168
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Had all new staff, but were all kind and helpful.
About Dr. Mohammad Alsoub, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1063407534
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas
- Gundersen Clinic - Wisconsin
- University of Jordan
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
