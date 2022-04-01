Overview

Dr. Mohammad Almubaslat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Almubaslat works at Advanced Brain and Spine Institute in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.