Dr. Mohammad Almubaslat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Almubaslat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Brain and Spine Institute100 Mariners Blvd Ste 1, Mandeville, LA 70448 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was very nice and helpful.Dr took his time and explained everything he felt that might be the problem.On my way for MRI and X-rays.Hope to have answers soon.Dr has a wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. Mohammad Almubaslat, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1578731212
Education & Certifications
- Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine|Indiana Univ Sch Of Med|Indiana University
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University|Tulane University of Louisiana
- Charity Hospital|Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
