Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Alam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Alam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Alam works at
Locations
Wabash Valley Gastroenterology LLC1600 N 3rd St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 238-7781
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Greene County General Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional. He is always concerned for his patient’s health. He truly cares about the wellbeing of his patients.
About Dr. Mohammad Alam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam works at
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alam speaks Bengali.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
