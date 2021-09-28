Dr. Al-Nsour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tiffin, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Health - Willard Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 27 St Lawrence Dr Ste 200, Tiffin, OH 44883 Directions (419) 455-8122
-
2
Mercy Health Perrysburg Hospital12623 Eckel Junction Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (567) 368-1500
-
3
Mercy Health- Perrysburg Imaging and Lab Services12621 Eckel Junction Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 251-3232
-
4
Mercy St Anne Hospital Laboratory3404 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 407-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Mercy Health - Willard Hospital
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel that Dr. Al-Nsour has always been thorough during my visits. He is compassionate, friendly & makes you comfortable. He takes his time & answers all my questions & makes sure that I understand. I would recommend him to anyone who needs his services. Diane. T.
About Dr. Mohammad Al-Nsour, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821075086
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Al-Nsour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Nsour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Nsour has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Nsour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Nsour speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Nsour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Nsour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Nsour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Nsour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.