Dr. Mohammad Al-Khudari Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Al-Khudari Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Family Eye Physicians6201 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-9393
- 2 14494 John Humphrey Dr, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 226-9393
- 3 4459 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 866-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. I have known Dr. Al-khudari for almost 20yrs and I feel comfortable with him and his staff. He puts things in layman terms so the patient could understand what needs to be done. That Mokena person is a jerk with his bad review.
About Dr. Mohammad Al-Khudari Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1902891948
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Khudari Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Khudari Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Khudari Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Al-Khudari Jr speaks Arabic and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Khudari Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Khudari Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Khudari Jr, there are benefits to both methods.