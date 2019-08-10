Overview

Dr. Mohammad Al-Khudari Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Khudari Jr works at Family Eye Physicians - Oak Lawn in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.