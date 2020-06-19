Overview

Dr. Mohammad Al-Hasan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and MVHS St. Luke's Campus.



Dr. Al-Hasan works at Mohammad S Al-Hasan MD in Hollister, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.