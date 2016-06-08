Overview

Dr. Mohammad Al-Bataineh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Al-Bataineh works at Heart Rhythm Center Of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.