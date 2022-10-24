Dr. Mohammad Al-Assi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Assi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Al-Assi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Al-Assi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Al-Assi works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Office1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 509, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 394-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Assi?
August 9th Dr. Al-Assi performed an ERCP to remove a gall stone lodged in the common duct. September 26th he performed an ERCP to remove the stent. My surgeon is the one who chose the doctor to do this maneuver and I have thanked my surgeon several times for choosing Dr. Al-Assi for the job. I never had a problem after either of these ERCPs and believe his skill/knowledge is the reason why. I highly recommend Dr. Al-Assi for anyone needing a gastroenterologist!
About Dr. Mohammad Al-Assi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1578554333
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cook Co Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Assi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Assi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Assi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Assi works at
Dr. Al-Assi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Assi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Assi speaks Arabic.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Assi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Assi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Assi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Assi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.