Dr. Mohammad Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Ahmad, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Ahmad works at
-
1
Atlanta Behavioral Medicine Inc.2150 Peachford Rd Ste N, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (678) 205-4322
- 2 2151 Peachford Rd Ste N, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 455-3200
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
Understands, listens and explains symptoms,and their impact and relationship to specific behavior. Constantly reviews progress reports and zeros in on any unusual or sudden changes.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831273036
- FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
