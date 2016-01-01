Overview

Dr. Mohammad Afridi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / KHYBER MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Flower Hospital.



Dr. Afridi works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Toledo in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.