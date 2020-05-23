Overview

Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Basrah University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Abu-Salha works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.