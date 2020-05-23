Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Salha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Basrah University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Johnston Psychiatric Associates2076 NC Highway 42 W Ste 220, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 550-3323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I look forward to seeing Dr. A. and his great staff. I always leave feeling grateful to have such a good and caring doctor. I would absolutely recommend him.
About Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245228527
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Kuwait Institute For Medical Specialties
- Basrah University School Of Medicine
