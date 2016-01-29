Dr. Mohammad Abdul-Waheed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Waheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Abdul-Waheed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Abdul-Waheed, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Associates421 Us 31w Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 429-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great Doctor. Very smart. I have full confidence in him. Very friendly and down to earth.
About Dr. Mohammad Abdul-Waheed, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
