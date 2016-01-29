Overview

Dr. Mohammad Abdul-Waheed, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Abdul-Waheed works at Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Associates in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.