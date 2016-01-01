Dr. Mohamedtaki Tejani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tejani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamedtaki Tejani, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamedtaki Tejani, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Geisel School Of Medicine At Dartmouth and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Tejani works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology & Hematology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 689, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohamedtaki Tejani, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1861606717
Education & Certifications
- 2004
- Geisel School Of Medicine At Dartmouth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tejani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tejani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tejani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tejani works at
Dr. Tejani has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tejani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tejani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejani.
