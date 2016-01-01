See All Oncologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Mohamedtaki Tejani, MD

Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohamedtaki Tejani, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Geisel School Of Medicine At Dartmouth and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Tejani works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology & Hematology at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 689, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colorectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Mohamedtaki Tejani, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861606717
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • 2004
Internship
Medical Education
  • Geisel School Of Medicine At Dartmouth
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohamedtaki Tejani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tejani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tejani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tejani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tejani works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tejani’s profile.

Dr. Tejani has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tejani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tejani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tejani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tejani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

