Dr. Mohamedlatif Saiyad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohamedlatif Saiyad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Psychiatry210 N 7th St Ste 200, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Saiyad takes a true interest and he understands your needs.
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Saiyad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saiyad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saiyad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saiyad has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saiyad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saiyad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saiyad.
