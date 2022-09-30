Overview

Dr. Mohamedlatif Saiyad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Saiyad works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.