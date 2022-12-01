Dr. Mohamed Vadva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vadva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Vadva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Vadva, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their residency with Vet Affairs Med Center
Dr. Vadva works at
Locations
-
1
Ochendu Medical Clinic PA740 Hospital Dr Ste 230, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 212-6900
-
2
Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas3080 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 212-5933
-
3
Dr. Mohamed Vadva2501 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Ste 204, Port Arthur, TX 77640 Directions (409) 853-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vadva?
I saw Dr. Vadva earlier this year. He was very nice as was his office staff. They made me feel very welcome to their office. I really liked Dr. Vadva.
About Dr. Mohamed Vadva, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1689675456
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vadva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vadva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vadva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vadva works at
Dr. Vadva has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vadva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vadva speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vadva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vadva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vadva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vadva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.