Dr. Mohamed Taha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohamed Taha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 380-2480Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- English
- 1811174634
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
