Overview

Dr. Mohamed Summakia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.