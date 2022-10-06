Dr. Mohamed Shalaby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Shalaby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Shalaby, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Clin Found|Ochsner Heart And Vascular Institute
Dr. Shalaby works at
Locations
The Heart Center290 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3522Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone at Doctor Shalaby's was a pleasure to work with. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Mohamed Shalaby, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Found|Ochsner Heart And Vascular Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Cairo University Hospitals|University Mo Hospital|University of Missouri / Columbia Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shalaby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalaby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shalaby works at
Dr. Shalaby has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalaby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shalaby speaks Arabic.
327 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalaby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalaby.
