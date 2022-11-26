Overview

Dr. Mohamed Shahed, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fairview Park, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Shahed works at Premier Physicians Centers in Fairview Park, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Leg and Foot Ulcers, Cellulitis and Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.