Dr. Mohamed Sebai, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Sebai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Thinh T. Le Dpm Inc.1238 E Arrow Hwy, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 982-0099
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
For years my wife encouraged me to go and see Dr. Sebai. I wish that I had listened to her sooner. I suffer from chronic back pain, and I originally thought that Dr. Sebai would not be able to help me. He has gotten my gout under control. He has also helped me with my energy level and overall inflammation. I'm at the beginning stages of arthritis, and Dr. Sebai has been very helpful in treating me. I appreciate that he takes the time to answer all of my questions and concerns. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a rheumatologist!
About Dr. Mohamed Sebai, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
