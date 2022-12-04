Dr. Sameen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed Sameen, MD
Dr. Mohamed Sameen, MD is a Pulmonologist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Island Concierge Medical Services Pllc3400 Nesconset Hwy Ste 103, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 675-9393
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Humana
He is a very good doctor. He always has a smile on his face. He is helpful to patients and a good person. I highly recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Mohamed Sameen, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Sameen accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sameen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sameen has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sameen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sameen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sameen.
