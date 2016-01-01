See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Mohamed Saleh, MD

Psychiatry
3 (3)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohamed Saleh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    911 N Buffalo Dr Unit 206/213, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 405-8088
  2. 2
    Ardha Mobile MD LLC
    2619 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-3059

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Mohamed Saleh, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1407800766
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohamed Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

