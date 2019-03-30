Dr. Mohamed Sadiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Sadiq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Sadiq, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from Jss Medical College and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Sadiq works at
Locations
Tanner Clinic - Layton2121 N 1700 W, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5679MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Neurologist!! First I didn't have to wait 6 months to see him. His staff is awesome and always returns my calls in a timely manner. When my insurance switch and he wasn't in network he accommodated me until he was. I have never had a doctor go out of there way like he has . Great I didn't have to switch doctors again. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Mohamed Sadiq, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1164410403
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas (Houston)
- Northwell Health fka North Shore University Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Jss Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sadiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sadiq works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadiq. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.