Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with NY Med Coll-St Vincents Hosp

Dr. Osman works at Broward Health Physician Group in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Broward Health Physician Group
    817 S University Dr Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Broward Health Physician Group
    3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 302, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 17, 2020
    Dr. Osman is very caring and compassionate. He takes his time to listen to you and you do not feel rushed.
    Christina M. — Feb 17, 2020
    About Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1730103961
    Education & Certifications

    • NY Med Coll-St Vincents Hosp
    • Nyu-Va Hosp
    • Cairo U Hosps
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osman has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

