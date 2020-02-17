Overview

Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with NY Med Coll-St Vincents Hosp



Dr. Osman works at Broward Health Physician Group in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.