Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, McLaren St. Luke's and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Osman works at
Locations
-
1
Mohamed Osman MD- Wood Co Vascular Office960 W Wooster St Ste 203, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 383-3588
- 2 3000 Arlington Ave 1095, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6810
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- McLaren St. Luke's
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Osman is very down to earth and very kind. He is THE MOST compassionate and caring surgeon I have ever seen. Even though he ended up not being the correct kind of surgeon for me he guided me to the correct surgeons and has offered to help me get into them quicker.
About Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Bringham and Womens Hosp/Harvard Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osman has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osman speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.
