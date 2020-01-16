Overview

Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, McLaren St. Luke's and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Osman works at University Pain Clinic in Bowling Green, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.