Overview

Dr. Mohamed Metawee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Metawee works at Trinity Medical Cardiology in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Cheektowaga, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.