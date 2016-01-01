See All General Surgeons in Pottsville, PA
Dr. Mohamed Meeran Jr, MB BS

General Surgery
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mohamed Meeran Jr, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Pottsville, PA. 

Dr. Meeran Jr works at Lehigh Valley Physician Group in Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Lvpg Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Mauch Chunk Street
    316 Mauch Chunk St, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 621-5630
  2
    Lehigh Valley Hospital - Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
    700 E Norwegian St, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 621-4000
  3
    Pottsville Internists Associates
    100 Schuylkill Medical Plz Ste 206, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 621-5630

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street

Wound Repair
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mohamed Meeran Jr, MB BS

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1073583191
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Mohamed Meeran Jr, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meeran Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meeran Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meeran Jr works at Lehigh Valley Physician Group in Pottsville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Meeran Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Meeran Jr has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meeran Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeran Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeran Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeran Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeran Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

