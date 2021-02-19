Dr. Mohamed Khirfan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khirfan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Khirfan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Khirfan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Khirfan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston ID Physicians PA24044 HIGHWAY 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 292-8696
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khirfan?
I had a very serious MRSA infection in the blood and knee and DR. Khirfan saved my life. He's well-read and thoughtful and I felt very safe under his care.
About Dr. Mohamed Khirfan, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1124016829
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khirfan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khirfan accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khirfan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khirfan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khirfan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khirfan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khirfan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khirfan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.