Dr. Mohamed Khirfan, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohamed Khirfan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.

Dr. Khirfan works at Houston ID Physicians PA in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston ID Physicians PA
    24044 HIGHWAY 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 292-8696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
E. coli Food Poisoning
Endocarditis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Meningitis
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2021
    I had a very serious MRSA infection in the blood and knee and DR. Khirfan saved my life. He's well-read and thoughtful and I felt very safe under his care.
    Chris — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Mohamed Khirfan, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124016829
    Education & Certifications

    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Khirfan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khirfan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khirfan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khirfan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khirfan works at Houston ID Physicians PA in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Khirfan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khirfan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khirfan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khirfan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khirfan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

