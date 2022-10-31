Dr. Mohamed Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Khalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Khalil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Medicine
Dr. Khalil works at
Locations
Clear Lake Specialties600 N Kobayashi Ste 211, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-8334
Clear Lake Arthritis Clinic500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-1860MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really like his thoroughness and his staff is really sweet, especially Tina.
About Dr. Mohamed Khalil, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1124391198
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalil speaks Arabic.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.