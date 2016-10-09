Overview

Dr. Mohamed Kassam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Kassam works at Rockdale Pediatrics in Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.