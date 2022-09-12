Overview

Dr. Mohamed Kanj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Ashtabula County Medical Center, Euclid Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Kanj works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.