Dr. Mohamed Kanj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Kanj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Ashtabula County Medical Center, Euclid Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Kanj works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 250-7332Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the pleasure of Doctor M. Kanj as my Electrophysiologist for many years and I can not speak enough great Descriptions which would describe a gentleman who has giving me the opportunity to live a better life he is a great friend as well as a doctor!! I would recommend Dr. Kanj to anyone who has any kind of heart issues! Thank you sincerely Mr. Denson
About Dr. Mohamed Kanj, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1891878062
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Euclid Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
