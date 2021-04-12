Dr. Mohamed Kaif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Kaif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Kaif, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
1
Frontier Gastroenterology and Hepatology8109 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2343
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, He has a wonderful bedside manner. Would never use anyone else..
About Dr. Mohamed Kaif, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437476496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaif has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaif.
