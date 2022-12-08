Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kably is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kably works at
Locations
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The entire experience from the initial visit through my final follow up visit was professional and efficient. Questions were clearly answered with procedural options reviewed so that day of operation we were ready to go. Recovery was quick and painless and I just wish I had done the procedure sooner. Thank you!
About Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1215126941
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
- GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE
- Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kably has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kably accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kably has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kably works at
Dr. Kably has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kably on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kably speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kably. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kably.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kably, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kably appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.