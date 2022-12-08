See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD

Interventional Radiology
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kably works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth at The Professional Arts Center
    1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-6732
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Hematuria-Related Anemia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Malignant Obstructive Biliary Disease Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Painful Urination Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Varicocele Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urine Retention Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kably?

    Dec 08, 2022
    The entire experience from the initial visit through my final follow up visit was professional and efficient. Questions were clearly answered with procedural options reviewed so that day of operation we were ready to go. Recovery was quick and painless and I just wish I had done the procedure sooner. Thank you!
    George — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kably to family and friends

    Dr. Kably's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kably

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD.

    About Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215126941
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kably is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kably has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kably accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kably has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kably works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kably’s profile.

    Dr. Kably has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kably on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kably speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kably. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kably.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kably, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kably appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mohamed Kably, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.