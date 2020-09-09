Dr. Mohamed Jeroudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeroudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Jeroudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Jeroudi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Aleppo University Faculty - Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Jeroudi works at
Locations
-
1
Mohamed O. Jerdoudi, MD, PA5060 Crenshaw Rd Ste 200, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (832) 281-7759Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeroudi?
Great doc
About Dr. Mohamed Jeroudi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1881672103
Education & Certifications
- King Faysal Specialist Hospital
- Aleppo University Faculty - Medicine
- Aleppo University Faculty - Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeroudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeroudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeroudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeroudi works at
Dr. Jeroudi has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeroudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jeroudi speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeroudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeroudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeroudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeroudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.