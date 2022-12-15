See All Hand Surgeons in Modesto, CA
Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (233)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, San Joaquin General Hospital and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Ibrahim works at Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint
    609 E Orangeburg Ave Ste 201, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 572-3224
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • San Joaquin General Hospital
  • Stanislaus Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • All Care Insurance Services
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 233 ratings
    Patient Ratings (233)
    5 Star
    (207)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 15, 2022
    69 year old active male with severe carpal tunnel in both hands. Also, multiple trigger fingers also operated on at same time. Both surgeries were painless and rehab successful. Able to play golf not long after the surgeries with no pain. Highly recommend this office and Dr. Ibrahim.
    John H. — Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD
    About Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1821011578
    Education & Certifications

    • Kutz Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microsurgery, University Of Louisville
    • San Joaquin General Hospital
    • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ibrahim works at Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ibrahim’s profile.

    Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    233 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

