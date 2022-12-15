Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, San Joaquin General Hospital and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint609 E Orangeburg Ave Ste 201, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 572-3224Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- San Joaquin General Hospital
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- All Care Insurance Services
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
69 year old active male with severe carpal tunnel in both hands. Also, multiple trigger fingers also operated on at same time. Both surgeries were painless and rehab successful. Able to play golf not long after the surgeries with no pain. Highly recommend this office and Dr. Ibrahim.
About Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kutz Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microsurgery, University Of Louisville
- San Joaquin General Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic and Spanish.
233 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.