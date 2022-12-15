Overview

Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, San Joaquin General Hospital and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.