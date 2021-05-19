Overview

Dr. Mohamed Helal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Helal works at Florida Urology Partners, LLP in Tampa, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.