Dr. Mohamed Hamza, MD

Neurology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohamed Hamza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Suez Canal University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Dr. Hamza works at OhioHealth Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians Columbus - Bing Cancer Center
    500 Thomas Ln Ste 2E, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital
  • Southern Ohio Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Tumors (Leptomeninges) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Mohamed Hamza, MD

    Neurology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1427334838
    Education & Certifications

    University Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    State University of New York at Buffalo
    Suez Canal University
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Hamza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamza works at OhioHealth Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hamza’s profile.

    Dr. Hamza has seen patients for Brain Cancer and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
