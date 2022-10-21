Dr. Mohamed Hajmurad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajmurad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Hajmurad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Hajmurad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
Dr. Hajmurad works at
Locations
-
1
Mohamed R Hajmurad - MD1010 Bayou Trace Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 473-8304
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hajmurad?
My experience was excellent. The staff was courteous and professional. Dr Hajmurad did numerous tests and explained in detail what my condition was. He READ my MRI disc, not the report. He is the first doctor to recognize the extreme pain I am suffering.
About Dr. Mohamed Hajmurad, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1093709784
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajmurad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hajmurad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hajmurad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajmurad works at
Dr. Hajmurad has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajmurad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajmurad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajmurad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajmurad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajmurad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.