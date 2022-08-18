Dr. Ghumra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed Ghumra, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Ghumra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They completed their residency with Cook County Hospital
Dr. Ghumra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care - Neurology750 Fletcher Dr Ste 204, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 931-4626
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghumra?
Very kind doctor
About Dr. Mohamed Ghumra, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1629094834
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghumra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghumra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghumra works at
Dr. Ghumra has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghumra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghumra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghumra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghumra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghumra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.