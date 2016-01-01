Dr. Gazayerli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed Gazayerli, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Gazayerli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Dr. Gazayerli works at
Locations
-
1
M. Mounir Gazayerli MD PC1555 W Big Beaver Rd Bldg G, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 643-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gazayerli?
About Dr. Mohamed Gazayerli, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1790714897
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gazayerli accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gazayerli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gazayerli works at
Dr. Gazayerli speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazayerli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazayerli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gazayerli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gazayerli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.