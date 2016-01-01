See All General Surgeons in Troy, MI
Dr. Mohamed Gazayerli, MD

General Surgery
2.4 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Mohamed Gazayerli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.

Dr. Gazayerli works at M. Mounir Gazayerli MD PC in Troy, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Locations

  1. 1
    M. Mounir Gazayerli MD PC
    1555 W Big Beaver Rd Bldg G, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 643-4646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohamed Gazayerli, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1790714897
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gazayerli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gazayerli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gazayerli works at M. Mounir Gazayerli MD PC in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gazayerli’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazayerli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazayerli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gazayerli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gazayerli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

