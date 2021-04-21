Dr. Mohamed Farhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Farhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Farhat, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Pinnacle Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Farhat works at
Locations
Hope LLC1205 S Main St Ste 301, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 661-1640
South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 234-5123
Mishawaka5340 HOLY CROSS PKWY, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 237-1328
Westville1668 S Us Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391 Directions (219) 785-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farhat was very caring, knowledgeable, and reassuring when I needed it. He listened to my concerns and helped me navigate my journey. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mohamed Farhat, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1104082809
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhat works at
Dr. Farhat has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhat.
