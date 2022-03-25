Dr. Mohamed Elsharkawy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsharkawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Elsharkawy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Elsharkawy, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and West Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Elsharkawy works at
Locations
-
1
Family Health Center1770 N Orange Grove Ave Ste 101, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 630-7875Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, Just wanted to share my experience with Dr. Elsharkawy. This is my fourth pregnancy and has been the best experience yet. With every birth I’ve had a different doctor and I couldn’t be more thankful for Dr. E. From my doctor visits monthly to weekly up until my delivery. He kept reassuring me that the method of delivery was the best thing for baby and me. I really wanted to try a natural birth unfortunately because of my prior c section he recommended me not to. Since I had really bad experiences with my c sections and recovery process I was scared.We proceeded with the c section on March 12th 2022. During my previous C section I felt the tug, I felt pain I felt the incision I felt EVERYTHING that is why I was so hesitant to have another c section. Thankful for Dr. E during the procedure I felt NOTHING. I was awake through it all. When taken to the recovery room I was awake and felt no pain. During my stay at the hospital everything was just great. This was the best experience
About Dr. Mohamed Elsharkawy, MD
- Obstetrics
- English, Arabic
- 1003229402
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Family Practice
