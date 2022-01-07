Overview

Dr. Mohamed Elsamra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Elsamra works at Midwestern CT Cncl/Alchlsm in Danbury, CT with other offices in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.